California police officer deals with dicey suspect

An Alameda, California sheriff's deputy spent some time using his de-escalation techniques to talk a possible carjacking suspect down..literally.

This little critter popped up on the windshield of a deputy's car last week. Authorities say they aren't sure if he was attempting to steal the vehicle, or if he was trying to turn himself in after a recent string of Lucky Charm's thefts in an area neighborhood.

The suspect was last seen running away from the vehicle and the deputy decided it was best not to get involved in a chase. It's believed the suspect is now in hiding.