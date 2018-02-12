2017 marijuana sales break record

2017 was a record breaking year for marijuana sales across the state of Colorado. The Colorado Department of Revenue says marijuana shops in the state made $1.51 billion in sales of medical and recreational cannabis, edibles and concentrate products last year.

Data released on Friday shows adult-use sales topped $1.09 billion during the year, with the remaining $416.52 million coming from medical marijuana.



Colorado collected upward of $247 million in taxes and fees revenue from pot sales. The previous record was in 2016, when marijuana shops did $1.3 billion in sales. Sales were $996 million in 2015.