2017 marijuana sales break record

Written By Nia Bender
2017 was a record breaking year for marijuana sales across the state of Colorado. The Colorado Department of Revenue says marijuana shops in the state made $1.51 billion in sales of medical and recreational cannabis, edibles and concentrate products last year.   

Data released on Friday shows adult-use sales topped $1.09 billion during the year, with the remaining $416.52 million coming from medical marijuana.
  
Colorado collected upward of $247 million in taxes and fees revenue from pot sales. The previous record was in 2016, when marijuana shops did $1.3 billion in sales. Sales were $996 million in 2015.

  • Deputies rescue man lost in cold after crashing car into Lake Pueblo

    Sunday, February 11 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-02-12 03:32:39 GMT
    police lights.jpgpolice lights.jpg

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo. 

  • Three people dead, four injured in helicopter crash into Grand Canyon

    Sunday, February 11 2018 8:54 PM EST2018-02-12 01:54:05 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    The six passengers on a sightseeing helicopter that crashed during a tour of the Grand Canyon have been identified as British nationals. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday all six were British visitors. 

  • Fremont County Deputies search for at-risk missing adult

    Sunday, February 11 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-02-12 00:08:21 GMT

    Fremont County Deputies are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing from the 1800 block of Elm in Canon City. 20-year old Chad Erickson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and left the area on foot. Erickson is described as a white male, with brown hair and green eyes. 

