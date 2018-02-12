2017 marijuana sales break record

Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo.
The six passengers on a sightseeing helicopter that crashed during a tour of the Grand Canyon have been identified as British nationals. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday all six were British visitors.
Fremont County Deputies are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing from the 1800 block of Elm in Canon City. 20-year old Chad Erickson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and left the area on foot. Erickson is described as a white male, with brown hair and green eyes.
The Ice Festival brought nearly 1,500 people to Cripple Creek Sunday. The two weekend event has a Renaissance theme this year, as this is the 11th year the festival has gone on. Some of the previous themes have included Story Time, Under the Sea, Military Salute Carved in Ice and more.
