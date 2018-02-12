Quantcast

Hundreds of flights to Chicago canceled - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Hundreds of flights to Chicago canceled

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed. Almost 500 flights have been canceled at Chicago's airports as they continue to clean up following a series of heavy snowfalls in the area.

At Midway airport, Southwest airlines announced they'd canceled all of their remaining flights on Sunday after running low on de-icing fluid for their planes. 

O' Hare Airport canceled more than 200 flights after the snowfall on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. 

Before you head up to Denver International airport, check your flight status at http://flydenver.com

If you're flying out of the airport here in Colorado Springs, flight status updates can be found at http://flycos.com

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies rescue man lost in cold after crashing car into Lake Pueblo

    Deputies rescue man lost in cold after crashing car into Lake Pueblo

    Sunday, February 11 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-02-12 03:32:39 GMT
    police lights.jpgpolice lights.jpg

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo. 

    Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo. 

  • Three people dead, four injured in helicopter crash into Grand Canyon

    Three people dead, four injured in helicopter crash into Grand Canyon

    Sunday, February 11 2018 8:54 PM EST2018-02-12 01:54:05 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    The six passengers on a sightseeing helicopter that crashed during a tour of the Grand Canyon have been identified as British nationals. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday all six were British visitors. 

    The six passengers on a sightseeing helicopter that crashed during a tour of the Grand Canyon have been identified as British nationals. The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Sunday all six were British visitors. 

  • Fremont County Deputies search for at-risk missing adult

    Fremont County Deputies search for at-risk missing adult

    Sunday, February 11 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-02-12 00:08:21 GMT

    Fremont County Deputies are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing from the 1800 block of Elm in Canon City. 20-year old Chad Erickson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and left the area on foot. Erickson is described as a white male, with brown hair and green eyes. 

    Fremont County Deputies are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing from the 1800 block of Elm in Canon City. 20-year old Chad Erickson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and left the area on foot. Erickson is described as a white male, with brown hair and green eyes. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?