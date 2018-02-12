Hundreds of flights to Chicago canceled

If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed. Almost 500 flights have been canceled at Chicago's airports as they continue to clean up following a series of heavy snowfalls in the area.

At Midway airport, Southwest airlines announced they'd canceled all of their remaining flights on Sunday after running low on de-icing fluid for their planes.

O' Hare Airport canceled more than 200 flights after the snowfall on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Before you head up to Denver International airport, check your flight status at http://flydenver.com

If you're flying out of the airport here in Colorado Springs, flight status updates can be found at http://flycos.com