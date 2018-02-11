Deputies rescue man lost in cold after crashing car into Lake Pueblo

Quantcast

PUEBLO COUNTY -

Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning.

Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo. Deputies were dispatched to the area of Hwy 96 West near the South Wildlife entrance of Lake Pueblo State Park to help search for the man a little after midnight Sunday.

The man had called Sheriff's Deputies after searching for his dog who he said was swept away in the Arkansas River, according to a release. The man was disoriented, and told deputies he was driving in the area of the lake and crashed his Jeep into the reservoir.

He said he was able to get out of the car, but he saw his dog floating down the river, so he tried to rescue him but couldn't. This is when the man then called for help. 

Sheriff's Communication Officers attempted to call the man to pinpoint his cell location but were unable to locate him, he then called deputies after receiving a text from them and gave his location before being disconnected.

Deputies say they were eventually able to find the man, who was walking in 14-degree temperatures, around two miles from Hwy 96. Although he was cold and wet he did not suffer any injuries, he was treated and released to a family member.

Deputies and Colorado State Park Rangers then searched the area for the dog, and after several hours the dog was found uninjured in the man's car. 

Can't find something?