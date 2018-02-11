Buffs win battle with Stanford, 64-56

Quantcast

Lucas Siewert scored a career-high 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch, and the Colorado Buffaloes beat the Stanford Cardinal 64-56 Sunday for their third win in a row.
  
George King had 11 points and McKinley Wright 10 for Colorado (15-10, 7-6 Pac-12), which beat Stanford (13-13, 7-6) for a ninth straight time.
  
The Cardinal were led by Dorian Pickens' 18 points. Daejon Davis had 12 points and Reid Travis added 10 for Stanford, which fell to 2-5 in conference play since a 5-1 start.
  
Trailing by 11 at the half, Stanford gradually cut into the deficit and pulled to within 45-42 on consecutive 3-pointers by Isaac White and Pickens with 9:01 remaining.
  
Pickens connected on another 3-pointer to get the Cardinal within a point with 6:35 left.
  
Colorado, though, put together a 12-3 run that Siewert punctuated with a pair of 3-pointers as the Buffaloes regained a 10-point edge with 1:07 left to play. Tyler Bey, who finished with nine points, also contributed a pair of key baskets during the flurry that the Buffaloes used to fend off the Cardinal.
  
Colorado opened a 31-20 lead at halftime, hitting four 3-pointers in the last 3:55 of the period, including two by Siewert during a 9-0 burst by the Buffaloes.
  
The surge carried Colorado to a 15-point advantage but Travis had a couple of layups, converting one after a steal the final moments of the period, to narrow the gap a bit.
  
BIG PICTURE
  
Stanford: The Cardinal struggled again with their shooting, converting 35.7 percent of their shots from the floor against the Buffaloes, a tick below their 35.8 percent shooting in Thursday's 15-point loss at Utah. Stanford's offensive woes were epitomized by their 3-point shooting (7-21) as well as their consistency from the free throw line (9-15).
  
Colorado: The Buffaloes are poised for a strong finish, completing a sweep of their three-game homestand. They have five regular season games remaining - three on the road - but seem to be playing their best basketball down the stretch.
  
UP NEXT
  
Stanford: Faces Bay area rival Cal next Sunday night in Berkeley.
  
Colorado: Opens two-game road swing with a visit to Washington State on Thursday night.

