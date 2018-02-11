Ice Festival brings nearly 1,500 people to Cripple Creek

The Ice Festival brought nearly 1,500 people to Cripple Creek Sunday.

The two weekend event has a Renaissance theme this year, as this is the 11th year the festival has gone on. Some of the previous themes have included Story Time, Under the Sea, Military Salute Carved in Ice and more.

All visitors were encouraged to dress in their best Renaissance attire while enjoying interactive sculptures, plenty of photo ops, ice slides for kids, fun mazes and many more. Our News 5 photojournalist Ryan Mutch met with one of the ice sculptors who was carving a knight on a horse for the festival.

Keith Martin has been sculpting ice creations for over 20 years now, and this is his second year at the Cripple Creek festival. Martin says he loves doing this as it reminds him of what it's like to be a kid playing in the sandbox and allows his imagination to take over.

Martin has his own Snow and Ice Carving business out of Durango called "Snice." To see some of his work, click here.

But Martin wasn't the only one who had fun at the winter wonderland, visitors flooded the streets of downtown Cripple Creek to see ice sculptures from viking boats, to medieval castles, to dragons, and more.

The event will go on until next weekend with free parking nearby and a shuttle service to bring people to and from Bennett Ave. For more information on the event, click here.