Missing at-risk adult found safe in Fremont County

UPDATE: The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says Chad Erickson was found safe.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fremont County Deputies are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing from the 1800 block of Elm in Canon City.
20-year old Chad Erickson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and left the area on foot.
Erickson is described as a white male, with brown hair and green eyes.
Deputies believe Erickson left on his own, but has been listed as an at-risk adult due to mental health concerns.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call FreCom dispatch at (719) 784-3411, and press 1.
Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo.
Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 50-year old man who was wandering lost in the cold Sunday morning. Deputies said the man was wandering after crashing his car into the freezing Lake Pueblo.
If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed.
If you are planning on a flight to Chicago any time on Monday, you may want to check on whether or not your flight is canceled or delayed.
An Alameda, California sheriff's deputy spent some time using his de-escalation techniques to talk a possible carjacking suspect down..literally.
An Alameda, California sheriff's deputy spent some time using his de-escalation techniques to talk a possible carjacking suspect down..literally.
UPDATE: The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says Chad Erickson was found safe.
UPDATE: The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says Chad Erickson was found safe.