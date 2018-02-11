Quantcast

Missing at-risk adult found safe in Fremont County

Missing at-risk adult found safe in Fremont County

Posted: Updated:
FREMONT COUNTY -

UPDATE: The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says Chad Erickson was found safe.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fremont County Deputies are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing from the 1800 block of Elm in Canon City.

20-year old Chad Erickson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and left the area on foot.

Erickson is described as a white male, with brown hair and green eyes. 

Deputies believe Erickson left on his own, but has been listed as an at-risk adult due to mental health concerns.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call FreCom dispatch at (719) 784-3411, and press 1. 

