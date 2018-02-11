Denver bound plane diverted due to "suspicious device'

A plane flying to Denver was diverted when a "suspicious device" was found.

Frontier Airlines flight 481 was flying from New Orleans to Denver and had to be diverted to Oklahoma City Saturday night.

According to 9News Denver, Will Rogers World Airport spokesman Josh Ryan said there were 149 passengers and five crew members on the plane when the device was discovered. The Frontier flight was taken to a sheltered location while Oklahoma City Police and FBI conducted an investigation.

9News Denver obtained a statement from a Frontier spokesman that said said the object was an "unattended personal item." He said in the statement that the plane was landed as a safety precaution.

Passengers were eventually sent to their destination around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Frontier spokesman said the device was not found to be dangerous.