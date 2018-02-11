Quantcast

Water for all of Walsenburg will be shut off due to water main break

WALSENBURG -

There is a water main break reported in the 400 block of E Spruce Street in Walsenburg. 

Huerfano Emergency Dispatch says the water in the whole city will be shut off, and most places will experience low water pressure.

The water will be off for an estimated four hours, according to Huerfano Emergency Dispatch. 

We will send an update when the water is turned back on. 

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel. 

    The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant. 

    The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.

