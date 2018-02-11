Springs native returns home for book signing of 'Dance Across the USA'

Quantcast

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Jonathan Givens lived many places growing up, but Colorado Springs is where he considers home. 

Dozens of people welcomed the Doherty High School graduate on Sunday to Barnes & Noble in Briargate, to hear his experience on a project taking him around the entire country. 

'Dance Across The USA,' became an idea for Givens around Christmas of 2015. 

He admits he had a couple glasses of wine when we stumbled upon a project of traveling the entire United States in one road trip. 

As a photographer and performer, Givens says he was told to 'shoot what he knows,' and dance is what he knows.

Which is why with the road trip he discovered, he decided to photograph dancers in national parks and different landmarks. 

Some of the places he stopped included Garden of the Gods, Glacier National Park, and Bryce Canyon National Park. 

With a big van, Givens dubbed 'The Mighty Buford,' he traveled to all of these places photographing different dancers from many backgrounds. 

The book features dancers from Colorado Springs, and every dancer featured in the book is representing their respective home state. 

If you're interested in seeing the book for yourself, visit the following link here. 

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel. 

    The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant. 

    The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.

