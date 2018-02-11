Police arrest man accused of attacking his stepdad and wife

Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to reports of a family disturbance where the caller told police his stepson was trying to attack him and his wife.

Police responded to 5200 Adana Drive a little before 2:30 a.m. early Sunday, where police heard a gunshot while the caller was on the phone.

The caller told police him and his wife were locked in the bathroom with a gun, that the wife had shot. Police were able to make contact with all parties upon arrival, where the wife had visible injuries and damage was found inside the home.

Police recovered the gun from the bathroom, and took the stepson into custody. He is a 25-year old man who's identity is not being released at this time.