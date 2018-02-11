Quantcast

Police arrest man accused of attacking his stepdad and wife - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police arrest man accused of attacking his stepdad and wife

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to reports of a family disturbance where the caller told police his stepson was trying to attack him and his wife.

Police responded to 5200 Adana Drive a little before 2:30 a.m. early Sunday, where police heard a gunshot while the caller was on the phone. 

The caller told police him and his wife were locked in the bathroom with a gun, that the wife had shot. Police were able to make contact with all parties upon arrival, where the wife had visible injuries and damage was found inside the home. 

Police recovered the gun from the bathroom, and took the stepson into custody. He is a 25-year old man who's identity is not being released at this time.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Sunday, February 11 2018 7:55 AM EST2018-02-11 12:55:17 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel. 

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel. 

  • Deputies arrest three suspects after driver crashes into patrol car

    Deputies arrest three suspects after driver crashes into patrol car

    Saturday, February 10 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-02-11 03:51:57 GMT

    The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant. 

    The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant. 

  • Flu season In "Second Wave"

    Flu season In "Second Wave"

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-02-11 05:40:51 GMT

    The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.

    The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?