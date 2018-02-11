Sunday Evening Weather: Cold Night, Mountain Snow Tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

Sunny skies with lots of melting for the rest of the daylight hours. Temperatures fall into the teens and 20's overnight with clouds moving in. Areas that melted during the day will have the potential to refreeze overnight. Watch out for slick spots, especially on bridges and back roads Monday morning. Monday will be another cool day with highs in the 30's and 40's. Snow will develop over the mountains during the day. Lower elevations should stay dry, but higher elevation like Teller county and areas of the Sangre de Cristos could see some activity.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 17; High - 37. Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Mainly cloudy and cool on Monday.

PUEBLO: Low - 15; High - 43. Clouds arrive tonight with refreezing. More clouds but dry tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 19; High - 43. Some clouds tonight. Cloudy but mainly dry on Monday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 16; High - 37. Cloudy tonight with refreezing. Cloudy with the chance for a stray shower Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 10'S; High - 30'S. Clouds moving in tonight and areas of refreezing. Cloudy but dry tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low - 10's and 20's; High - 40's. Some clouds tonight. Mainly cloudy but dry Monday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's; High - 40's. Partly cloudy tonight. More clouds and warmer temperatures tomorrow.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Temperatures warm heading into the middle of the week. Highs will be in the 50's on Tuesday with brighter skies. 50's and 60's for Wednesday, which will be the warmest day of the week. It'll also be a bit breezy. Latest models this afternoon are showing a better chance for snow Thursday into Friday, even for the lower elevation. Previous runs kept precipitation in the mountains so we'll have to keep a close eye on runs as they come in. If they hold onto the snow it could also means some colder temperatures and breezy winds for Thursday and Friday in addition to chances for light snow. By the weekend we should see improvement in our skies and temperatures.