Colorado pot sales hit a record $1.5 billion in 2017

The Colorado Department of Revenue says marijuana shops in the state made a record $1.51 billion in sales of medical and recreational cannabis, edibles and concentrate products in 2017.



The Denver Post reports data released Friday say adult-use sales topped $1.09 billion during the year, with the remaining $416.52 million coming from medical marijuana.



Data says Colorado collected upward of $247 million in taxes and fees revenue from marijuana sales. The previous record was in 2016, when marijuana shops did $1.3 billion in sales. Sales were $996 million in 2015.