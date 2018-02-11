Quantcast

County OKs permit for Colorado's second-largest solar farm - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

County OKs permit for Colorado's second-largest solar farm

Posted: Updated:
DENVER (AP) -

The second-largest solar farm in Colorado could be coming to fields south of Bennett.
  
The Denver Post reports Arapahoe County commissioners last week approved a permit for the 75-megawatt Hunter Solar project, which would rank as Colorado's second-largest solar farm after the 120-megawatt Comanche solar site near Pueblo.
  
The proposed 333,000-panel facility just east of Denver would boost the state's solar power portfolio by nearly 8 percent.
  
The Solar Energy Industries Association says Colorado ranks 11th nationally for installed solar capacity - including residential rooftop and solar gardens - with 974 megawatts. Nearly 200,000 homes are powered by solar-generated electricity, and the industry employs 6,789 Colorado workers.
  
Cypress Creek Renewables says a groundbreaking at the Hunter site could happen next year, with electricity flowing on to the grid in 2020

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Sunday, February 11 2018 7:55 AM EST2018-02-11 12:55:17 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel. 

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel. 

  • Deputies arrest three suspects after driver crashes into patrol car

    Deputies arrest three suspects after driver crashes into patrol car

    Saturday, February 10 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-02-11 03:51:57 GMT

    The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant. 

    The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant. 

  • Flu season In "Second Wave"

    Flu season In "Second Wave"

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-02-11 05:40:51 GMT

    The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.

    The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?