County OKs permit for Colorado's second-largest solar farm

The second-largest solar farm in Colorado could be coming to fields south of Bennett.
The Denver Post reports Arapahoe County commissioners last week approved a permit for the 75-megawatt Hunter Solar project, which would rank as Colorado's second-largest solar farm after the 120-megawatt Comanche solar site near Pueblo.
The proposed 333,000-panel facility just east of Denver would boost the state's solar power portfolio by nearly 8 percent.
The Solar Energy Industries Association says Colorado ranks 11th nationally for installed solar capacity - including residential rooftop and solar gardens - with 974 megawatts. Nearly 200,000 homes are powered by solar-generated electricity, and the industry employs 6,789 Colorado workers.
Cypress Creek Renewables says a groundbreaking at the Hunter site could happen next year, with electricity flowing on to the grid in 2020
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant.
The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.
Every Saturday, Aileen S. Peek makes the drive from Alamosa to Colorado Springs with a little more than a dozen dogs in hopes of finding them a home.
