Man shot during traffic stop in Aurora

Aurora police have said that one man is dead following an officer involved shooting on Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., after officers made a traffic stop in southeast Aurora.
Shortly after the traffic stop, an Aurora police officer fired several shots, hitting the man inside the vehicle.
According to police, the suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The officer is on paid administrative leave while officials investigate what led up to the shooting.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel.
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant.
The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.
The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.
Every Saturday, Aileen S. Peek makes the drive from Alamosa to Colorado Springs with a little more than a dozen dogs in hopes of finding them a home.
Every Saturday, Aileen S. Peek makes the drive from Alamosa to Colorado Springs with a little more than a dozen dogs in hopes of finding them a home.