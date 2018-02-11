Man shot during traffic stop in Aurora

Aurora police have said that one man is dead following an officer involved shooting on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., after officers made a traffic stop in southeast Aurora.

Shortly after the traffic stop, an Aurora police officer fired several shots, hitting the man inside the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer is on paid administrative leave while officials investigate what led up to the shooting.