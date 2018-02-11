Quantcast

Weather closures and delays

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. 

Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel.

True Spirit Baptist Church CS: No 8 a.m. Service. Sunday School and 11 a.m. Service will remain on schedule

Check back here as News 5 will keep you updated on any road closures or school delays as the situation develops.

