Sunday Morning Weather; Bright & brisk with heavy glare

Today's Forecast:

A broad ridge of high pressure rebuilds back eastward, in place of yesterday's storm. That storm brought a range of snow from about 3 to 8" across the area...much needed. Meanwhile, storms will wind up missing us to our north or south the next 6 days, with no real precipitation in sight. Temps will gradually warm up through Valentine's Day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 40; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 42; Low - 14. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 40; Low - 17. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 35; Tonight's Low - 15. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 34; Low - 14. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 41; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 40; Low - 15. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: After a bright Sunday, no threat for precipitation through Friday