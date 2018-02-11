Sunday Morning Weather; Bright & brisk with heavy glare

Quantcast

Today's Forecast:
A broad ridge of high pressure rebuilds back eastward, in place of yesterday's storm. That storm brought a range of snow from about 3 to 8" across the area...much needed. Meanwhile, storms will wind up missing us to our north or south the next 6 days, with no real precipitation in sight. Temps will gradually warm up through Valentine's Day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 40; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 42; Low - 14. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 40; Low - 17. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 35; Tonight's Low - 15. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 34; Low - 14. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 41; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 40; Low - 15. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: After a bright Sunday, no threat for precipitation through Friday

    Sunday, February 11 2018

    Weather closures and delays: Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel. 

    The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant. 

    The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.

