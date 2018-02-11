Quantcast

Sunday Afternoon Weather; Bright & brisk with heavy glare - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Sunday Afternoon Weather; Bright & brisk with heavy glare

Posted: Updated:

Today's Forecast:
A broad ridge of high pressure rebuilds back eastward, in place of yesterday's storm. That results in our clear sky today and tonight. As storms pass above and beneath us, we will see varying amounts of cloud cover passing through, but with no real precipitation in sight. Temps will gradually warm up through Valentine's Day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 40; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 42; Low - 14. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 40; Low - 17. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 35; Tonight's Low - 15. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 34; Low - 14. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 41; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 40; Low - 15. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: After a bright Sunday, no threat for precipitation through Friday

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Photos
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Weather closures and delays

    Weather closures and delays

    Sunday, February 11 2018 7:55 AM EST2018-02-11 12:55:17 GMT

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel. 

    With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com.  Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel. 

  • Deputies arrest three suspects after driver crashes into patrol car

    Deputies arrest three suspects after driver crashes into patrol car

    Saturday, February 10 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-02-11 03:51:57 GMT

    The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant. 

    The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant. 

  • Flu season In "Second Wave"

    Flu season In "Second Wave"

    Sunday, February 11 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-02-11 05:40:51 GMT

    The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.

    The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?