Sunday Afternoon Weather; Bright & brisk with heavy glare

Today's Forecast:

A broad ridge of high pressure rebuilds back eastward, in place of yesterday's storm. That results in our clear sky today and tonight. As storms pass above and beneath us, we will see varying amounts of cloud cover passing through, but with no real precipitation in sight. Temps will gradually warm up through Valentine's Day.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 40; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 42; Low - 14. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 40; Low - 17. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 35; Tonight's Low - 15. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 34; Low - 14. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 41; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 40; Low - 15. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: After a bright Sunday, no threat for precipitation through Friday