Sunday Afternoon Weather; Bright & brisk with heavy glare

Today's Forecast:
A broad ridge of high pressure rebuilds back eastward, in place of yesterday's storm. That results in our clear sky today and tonight. As storms pass above and beneath us, we will see varying amounts of cloud cover passing through, but with no real precipitation in sight. Temps will gradually warm up through Valentine's Day.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 40; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 42; Low - 14. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 40; Low - 17. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 35; Tonight's Low - 15. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 34; Low - 14. Mostly sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.
PLAINS: High - 41; Low - 16. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 40; Low - 15. Sunny & brisk today. Clear & cold tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: After a bright Sunday, no threat for precipitation through Friday
With approaching winter weather coming to our area, be sure to keep track of all weather-weather closures and delays on KOAA.com. Schriever Air Force Base: 2 Hours Late. 2 hr delayed reporting for non mission essential personnel.
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car. According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant.
The Centers for Disease control says the flu remains widespread, with infections showing no sign of slowing down and a "second wave" hitting parts of the country.
Every Saturday, Aileen S. Peek makes the drive from Alamosa to Colorado Springs with a little more than a dozen dogs in hopes of finding them a home.
