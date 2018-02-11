Air Force sets scoring record with 100-92 win

Quantcast

Ryan Swan scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Air Force earned a season split with New Mexico by upsetting the Lobos, 100-92 on Saturday afternoon in a Mountain West Conference battle.
  
The win was the Falcons fourth win in the last five home games with the Lobos and gives Air Force four wins in its last seven games with New Mexico.
  
New Mexico held a 10-point lead, 53-43 in the final minute of the first half, but Sid Tomes drilled a 3 to cut the deficit to seven. The Falcons opened the second half on a 12-0 run to take a 58-53 lead with under 16 minutes to play.
  
Makuach Maluach's layup with 12:04 to play gave New Mexico a 65-62 lead, but Air Force responded with a 15-2 run capped by Keaton Van Soelen's dunk to make it 77-67.
  
Trevor Lyons had 16 points for Air Force (10-13, 4-7). Lavelle Scottie added 15 and Caleb Morris 14.
  
Maluach hit 6 of 7 from distance to finish with 26 points for New Mexico (12-14, 7-6), with Anthony Mathis adding 15 and Sam Logwood 14.

