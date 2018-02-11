Quantcast

CSU snags 90-79 win over San Jose State

Nico Carvacho had a career-high 26 points and a career-high-tying 20 rebounds to help Colorado State beat San Jose State 90-79 on Saturday.
  
Colorado State (11-16, 4-10 Mountain West) suspended interim head coach Steve Barnes just hours before the game and assistant coach Jase Herl took his place, helping the team snap a seven-game losing streak while extending San Jose State's skid to 12 games. Barnes took over on Feb. 3 when head coach Larry Eustachy was placed on administrative leave .
  
The Rams pulled away with 11 straight points to make it 71-59 and followed shortly thereafter with 10-2 run to push the lead to 83-66 with 3:30 left. The Spartans (3-20, 0-12) got the deficit no closer than 11 from there.
  
Carvacho made 11 of 14 from the field and Anthony Bonner added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The Rams made 12 of their final 15 shots to close out the game.
  
Keith Fisher III had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Ryan Welage and Noah Baumann added 16 points each for the Spartans.

    Deputy Micah Flick, an 11-year veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff's department, was part of a multi-agency auto theft task force investigating a vehicle previously reported as stolen from Colorado Springs. 

    A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public. 

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

