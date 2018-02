Following the memorial service for El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, law enforcement from across the nation — and even Canada — took part in a 12.5 mile-long procession to honor him.

Even in cold and snowy conditions, Southern Colorado made sure Deputy Flick’s family had its support during this tragic time.

“This is the least I can do,” said Peyton resident Doug McCann, who waited for more than three hours to see the procession. “The man gave up his life protecting us.”