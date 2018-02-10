Quantcast

Deputies arrest three suspects after driver crashes into patrol car

PUEBLO COUNTY -

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a vehicle pursuit ended in the suspect vehicle crashing into a patrol car.

According to a release, deputies responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 69 S Dunlap Drive a little before 5:30 p.m. on Friday night. A person reported seeing suspicious activity from people in a parked car at the restaurant.

The witness told deputies that the occupants were going through items that appeared to be stolen in the trunk of the car. A sheriff's deputy said while responding to the call a car matching the description of the suspicious vehicle was seen in the Walmart parking lot at 78 N McCulloch Blvd.

The driver drove off once the deputy approached the car, according to Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. The car was reported driving recklessly at a high-rate of speed and refused to stop as the deputy followed on Industrial Boulevard.

Deputies said they followed the car into the parking lot at the 700 block of East Industrial Blvd. A deputy blocked the exit so the car couldn't leave, but the driver then rammed into the driver's side of the patrol car, according to Sheriff's deputies. 

The driver was identified as 23-year old Austin Chavez, who got out of the car and ran but was caught a short time later. The two passengers were identified as 23-year old Ray Bachicha, and 22-year old Janelle Vasquez. 

Deputies say all three were taken into custody, but during a search drugs were found in Vasquez's possession. Chavez told deputies he was following orders from Bachicha, that's why he didn't stop for deputies. 

Chavez was arrested for assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding and reckless driving. Bachicha was arrested and charged with complicity to commit second-degree assault on a peace officer, complicity to commit vehicular eluding and more. Vasquez was arrested and charged with complicity to commit second-degree assault on a peace officer, complicity to commit vehicular eluding and more. 

All three were booked into the Pueblo County Jail. 

