El Paso County celebrates a life of service from Deputy Micah Flick

Law enforcement agencies from across Colorado, community members, lawmakers, family, colleagues, friends and more filled New Life Church on Saturday to not only mourn the loss of the 11-year El Paso County veteran Deputy Micah Flick, but to celebrate the life of a man who had such a powerful impact on the community.

Flick grew up in the Colorado Springs area, as he graduated from Colorado Springs Christian Schools and made his mark with people across the community throughout his life.

Micah Flick and his family are well-known New Life Church which he started attending at 14-years-old and married his wife, Rachael.

Representatives from a number of law enforcement agencies one-by-one put blue tipped roses into a vase next to Micah's casket draped in the American flag in the front of the church.

Poignant tribute as a member from each agency attending Deputy Flick's funeral places a blue-tipped rose in a vase, gently touches the flag-draped casket, and salutes the family while walking by. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder came to the stage following New Life Church Senior Pastor Brady Boyd, who lead the ceremony in prayer.

"I have water in case I choke up, glasses in case I can't see, and like all of you Kleenex in case I cry," Sheriff Elder said approaching the stage.

Elder thanked the community and local law enforcement for all of their support during such a tragic time, and went onto speak of Micah in the highest capacity, using examples of how successful he was at his job, how much he was able to learn and that he was a "stellar detective."

The El Paso County Sheriff asked everyone in the church to rise, while Micah's family stayed seated to send his deepest condolences to Micah's wife Rachael Flick and their two 7-year old twins Levi and Eliana.

"Rachael, I am so sorry for your loss. Your husband was a true hero." @EPCSheriff Bill Elder to Dep. Micah Flick's widow. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

"He is a hero not for how he died, but for how he lived, thank you for sharing him with the Sheriff's Office."

"We stand to honor you. We stand to support you. Not just today, but every day as we go forward." @EPCSheriff Bill Elder to Dep. Micah Flick's family. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey followed Sheriff Elder to the stage in honoring the death of the fallen deputy. He stood in front of the crowd expressing how thankful he is for the bond between the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

"When we lose an officer, it matters not what uniform they wear." @CSPDPIO Chief Pete Care describing the bond between agencies. Then gets choked up before talking about balance Dep. Flick was able to achieve in work/personal life. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Chief Carey chokes up as he says how important it is to share the responsibility of grieving together, "because when we lose an officer it matters not what uniform they wear."

Governor John Hickenlooper followed Chief Carey in thanking Micah for his service, and commemorated the loss of such a crucial part of the community and the lives of so many.

"I've been to over 70 funerals in my time in public service. I can't think of one sadder than this." @GovofCO — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Gov. Hickenlooper tells Flick family, "The entire state is grieving with you." — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Governor Hickenlooper smiles in saying he wish he had known Micah, but "his benevolent energy and spirit rings clear through the stories that have been told today and over the past week."

The church was lead through song, in a powerful performance of the song "Oceans", where some of the lyrics read...

Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders

Let me walk upon the waters

Wherever You would call me

Take me deeper than my feet could ever wander

Photos highlighted some of the brightest moments of the fallen Deputy's life, showing Micah as a freckled, red-cheeked little kid, to a teenager, full of athleticism, to an adult protecting those in the state of Colorado and our local community. Some of Michah's favorite songs played over photos of him and his family freestyle rapping, to him cruising the streets with the top down, to photos him with his brothers in blue.

Slideshow shows Micah Flick through childhood as a freckled, red-cheeked kid. As a teenager, athletic, scholarly, & social. As an adult, protecting Colorado in law enforcement, and with his wife of nearly 11 years, Rachael. And as a dad to twins Levi & Eliana. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Family then came to the stage in sharing how much of a family man Micah was, and thanked him for his sacrifice as a fellow officer himself. Michah's brother in law, Chris Brown is a retired Colorado Springs Police Officer, and said that Micah was the poster boy for law enforcement.

#MicahFlick was "the poster boy for law enforcement," according to a letter from a fellow local law enforcement officer. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

But Micah was not only a man of law, he was a man of faith, as he influenced so many around him to be believers.

"#MicahFlick's walk through life should be an example for all Believers. I am a better Christian because of him." - letter from fellow @EPCSheriff Deputy. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

#MicahFlick "gave his life. It wasn't taken from him." - Flick's Brother-in-Law. "Micah is not a victim. Because of his sacrifice, he is a vicTOR. He has conquered death. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Brown said "because of Christ Micah was victorious in his death." So he had everyone in the church come to standing and after stomping his feet three times the crowd yelled "victory" so that all the angels and Micah in heaven could hear.

Brown walked off the stage and embraced widow Rachael Flick as she walked to the stage to share her story. Rachael started her speech with a well-poised demeanor, as she shared how grateful she was for all the people who came together in the snow to honor Micah, as he loved the snow.

#MicahFlick's widow, Rachael, now speaking. "Today feels really perfect to be honoring Micah" because of his love for the snow. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Rachael Flick's poise on-stage and with a microphone is perhaps unsurprising. She leads a group of several hundred moms at @NewLifeColorado, according to @pastorbrady. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Rachael couldn't say enough great things about different members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and that everyone in uniform is a heart, a soul and a family, and all they have helped her through so far is amazing.

Her presence was nothing short of powerful, much like her husband's as she giggled sharing stories about how he was always singing the wrong lyrics to songs, and how it is the hardest thing she's ever dealt with watching her children grieve over the loss of their father.

"He did have a Katy Perry crush. I have to tattle on him about that in front of thousands of people," Rachael Flick says jokingly regarding song selection during slideshow. #MicahFlick — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

"At his core, Micah was a hero, and was a man of excellence, and integrity, and he did everything with excellence." Rachael talks about how much she admired him and that was proud to be in the church honoring him.

She says she would tell Micah when he was going to work to not be a hero, but he couldn't help it, he was a hero and is a hero.

#MicahFlick "literally used his body as a shield between his killer and his fellow officers." - Rachael Flick, Micah's widow. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Law enforcement officers told Rachael that they thought they would've had multiple funerals if Micah hadn't given his life. She tears up in saying she wishes she could have him, but she is just so proud of him.

Rachael begs the crowd and those watching in helping to make a change in the way people think and the way children are raised, in developing more respect for law enforcement so this type of tragedy doesn't keep happening.

"This isn't a racial issue. This isn't a gun-control issue. This is a heart problem," Rachael Flick says. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Standing ovation for Rachael Flick. Well-deserved. — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) February 10, 2018

Pastor Boyd finished the ceremony off with a prayer and how Micah was a man of faith.

"If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness." Pastor Boyd presents this scripture from John 1:9, that he said Micah lived by.

"Death has not won, violence has not won, I have won," Pastor Boyd says Jesus would say in the loss of Michah's life.

Pastor Boyd asks everyone except the Flick family and all law enforcement officials to stand, as he thanks them. He leads authorities through a prayer in forever protecting them.

Photos of Micah in uniform followed sounds of police dispatch, where he was thanked for his bravery and service through the "end of watch."

The ceremony ended with bagpipe music, as the casket was removed from the church for procession.

The procession involved hundreds of law enforcement officers where a hearse carried the body of Deputy Micah Flick from New Life Church to Powers to Woodmen to the private funeral in Falcon.