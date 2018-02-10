Saturday Evening Weather: Snow Ending Overnight

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow continues for the rest of today as a healthy band of snow pushes off to the south. It's a good evening to stay inside if possible. If you do have to head out, plan on needing a lot of extra time and taking things slow. Snow eases up overnight, ending from north to south. A general 2-4" for most areas, more where the heaviest snow lingers longest. As skies clear tonight, temperatures drop and we could have some areas of fog by morning. Lows will be in the single digits and low double digits. Brighter and warmer for Sunday to start melting snow.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 67; High - 40. Snow ends tonight. Brighter Sunday.

PUEBLO: Low - 67; High - 43. Snow this evening, ending overnight. Dry and warmer for Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low - 67; High - 33. Snow tapers off tonight. Drier for Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 67; High - 33. Snow ends overnight. Dry for Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 0's; High - 30's. Snow ends late this evening. Brighter and warmer Sunday.

PLAINS: Low - 0's & 10's; High - 30's & 40's. Snow this evening, ending overnight. Dry for Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 10's; High - 40's. Snow this evening, ending by morning. Mainly sunny Sunday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Temperatures stay cool in the 40's for Sunday and Monday. Mountain snow for Monday, but we stay mainly dry for the lower elevations. Just a small chance for a stray flurry as of now. Warmer temperatures return for the rest of the week with highs getting into the 50's. Looking dry for the rest of the week as of now.