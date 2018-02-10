Quantcast

Saturday Evening Weather: Snow Ending Overnight - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Saturday Evening Weather: Snow Ending Overnight

Posted: Updated:

Tonight's Forecast:
Snow continues for the rest of today as a healthy band of snow pushes off to the south. It's a good evening to stay inside if possible. If you do have to head out, plan on needing a lot of extra time and taking things slow. Snow eases up overnight, ending from north to south. A general 2-4" for most areas, more where the heaviest snow lingers longest. As skies clear tonight, temperatures drop and we could have some areas of fog by morning. Lows will be in the single digits and low double digits. Brighter and warmer for Sunday to start melting snow.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 67; High - 40. Snow ends tonight. Brighter Sunday.

PUEBLO: Low - 67; High - 43. Snow this evening, ending overnight. Dry and warmer for Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low - 67; High - 33. Snow tapers off tonight. Drier for Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 67; High - 33. Snow ends overnight. Dry for Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 0's; High - 30's. Snow ends late this evening. Brighter and warmer Sunday.

PLAINS: Low - 0's & 10's; High - 30's & 40's. Snow this evening, ending overnight. Dry for Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 10's; High - 40's. Snow this evening, ending by morning. Mainly sunny Sunday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Temperatures stay cool in the 40's for Sunday and Monday. Mountain snow for Monday, but we stay mainly dry for the lower elevations. Just a small chance for a stray flurry as of now. Warmer temperatures return for the rest of the week with highs getting into the 50's. Looking dry for the rest of the week as of now. 

RELATED LINKS:

Drive the Doppler Colorado Temperatures
7-Day Forecast National Temperatures
Weather Cameras Wind Chills
Traffic Wind Speeds
Closings and Delays Ski Report
Take 5 to Prepare Storm Safe
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Funeral services for Deputy Micah Flick

    Funeral services for Deputy Micah Flick

    Saturday, February 10 2018 6:35 PM EST2018-02-10 23:35:34 GMT
    El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.

    Deputy Micah Flick, an 11-year veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff's department, was part of a multi-agency auto theft task force investigating a vehicle previously reported as stolen from Colorado Springs. 

    Deputy Micah Flick, an 11-year veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff's department, was part of a multi-agency auto theft task force investigating a vehicle previously reported as stolen from Colorado Springs. 

  • Families barred from court proceedings for Swink "hit list" threat

    Families barred from court proceedings for Swink "hit list" threat

    Saturday, February 10 2018 2:30 AM EST2018-02-10 07:30:24 GMT
    Victim's families were not allowed into a hearing for the students accused of writing a "hit list" for their peers in the Otero County Courthouse on Friday. (KOAA)Victim's families were not allowed into a hearing for the students accused of writing a "hit list" for their peers in the Otero County Courthouse on Friday. (KOAA)

    A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public. 

    A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public. 

  • Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash

    Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash

    Saturday, February 10 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-10 07:25:18 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?