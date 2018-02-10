Quantcast

Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held

Posted: Updated:
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) -

Police in Ohio say two officers have been fatally shot at a home in a Columbus suburb, and a suspect is in custody.
  
Westerville police say in a statement that the shooting happened Saturday after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. The officers were shot after they arrived at a residence.
  
Police say a suspect is in custody but provided no other details.
  
Columbus police have been brought in to investigate the slayings.
  
Authorities have scheduled a news conference for later Saturday afternoon.
  
Westerville is 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Columbus.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Families barred from court proceedings for Swink "hit list" threat

    Families barred from court proceedings for Swink "hit list" threat

    Saturday, February 10 2018 2:30 AM EST2018-02-10 07:30:24 GMT
    Victim's families were not allowed into a hearing for the students accused of writing a "hit list" for their peers in the Otero County Courthouse on Friday. (KOAA)Victim's families were not allowed into a hearing for the students accused of writing a "hit list" for their peers in the Otero County Courthouse on Friday. (KOAA)

    A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public. 

    A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public. 

  • Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash

    Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash

    Saturday, February 10 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-10 07:25:18 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

  • Saturday Afternoon Weather; Weather Alert Day

    Saturday Afternoon Weather; Weather Alert Day

    Saturday, February 10 2018 1:57 PM EST2018-02-10 18:57:55 GMT
    How much snow?How much snow?

    After cold air has poured in, an upslope flow has developed, creating freezing fog across the region. In addition, as the upslope flow increases today, light snow sets in. Expect it to begin accumulating early to mid afternoon...

    After cold air has poured in, an upslope flow has developed, creating freezing fog across the region. In addition, as the upslope flow increases today, light snow sets in. Expect it to begin accumulating early to mid afternoon...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?