Colorado lawmaker accuses state senator of harassment

A Colorado Democratic state lawmaker says she was sexually harassed by Republican state Sen. Larry Crowder.
Rep. Susan Lontine said she filed a confidential complaint against Crowder in November.
She said an investigation found her allegations to be credible. She decided to go public Thursday because she says Crowder didn’t accept responsibility for his actions during a meeting this week.
Lontine accused Crowder of pinching her buttocks in the House of Representatives in 2015 and later making an inappropriate sexual comment, allegations first reported by Rocky Mountain Community Radio.
Crowder told Colorado Politics that he doesn’t remember the touching incident and didn’t find any video of them interacting in the House that day.
Crowder also says he didn’t believe his comment to Lontine in a separate incident was inappropriate at the time.
A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.
After cold air has poured in, an upslope flow has developed, creating freezing fog across the region. In addition, as the upslope flow increases today, light snow sets in. Expect it to begin accumulating early to mid afternoon...
Police said the incident that closed a portion of Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs Friday night was an officer-involved shooting. Police said no officers were hurt.
