San Luis Valley animal shelter hopes to find homes for dogs in the springs

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Every Saturday, Aileen S. Peek makes the drive from Alamosa to Colorado Springs with a little more than a dozen dogs in hopes of finding them a home. 

Most days, the dogs are just outside the Petco in the University Village Colorado shopping center. 

This Saturday the snow brought the dogs inside as they charmed shoppers in hopes of getting a permanent home. 

Peek started the non-profit 'San Luis Valley (SLV) Animal Welfare Society' in 2000. 

Volunteers say the need is there as often times many dogs in the valley can't find homes. 

The Animal Welfare Society also does their part in helping local dog owners with finding missing dogs. 

If you'd like to find out how you can help with some of the missing dogs their trying to find, visit their Facebook page here

