High water causing complications at Lake Pueblo

High water levels at Lake Pueblo may cause complications for those looking to do some winter fishing.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced that due to high water levels being maintained in Lake Pueblo by the US Bureau of Reclamation, the staff at Lake Pueblo State Park has been forced to indefinitely close the south boat ramp.

The closure of the south ramp means that any boaters wanting to enter or exit the lake will have to use the park's north ramp.

"The lake water levels are about eight feet higher than last year at this time," said Brian Kerrigan, the park's operations manager.

The ramp closing is not the only impact seen due to the high water, as park staff has also been force to close access to the South Fishing, North Picnic, and N-1 day use areas. The Sailboard day use area may also soon be closed if the water continues to rise.

CPW said that officials are hopeful the situation will improve after March 15, when the Bureau of Reclamation will start releasing winter water storage. They said they expect the south boat ramp will be accessible again sometime in early to mid April.

Despite some reports, the South Marina remains open and accessible.