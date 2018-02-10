Trump explains refusal to declassify Dems’ memo

The Latest on the Russia investigation (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
President Donald Trump is explaining his decision not to declassify a Democratic memo, saying the document is “very political” and needs heavy redactions.
The White House told the House Intelligence Committee the president is “unable” to declassify a memo drafted by Democrats about abuse of government surveillance powers in the FBI’s Russia probe.
Trump followed up with a tweet Saturday saying Democrats “knew, because of sources and methods (and more)” that it could not be declassified and released in full. He then claimed that Democrats would in turn blame the White House “for lack of transparency.”
It was not clear what the president meant by “(and more).” The Democratic memo is a response to a Republican memo alleging abuse of those surveillance powers.
___
12:30 a.m.
The White House has told the House Intelligence Committee that President Donald Trump is “unable” to declassify a memo drafted by Democrats about abuse of government surveillance powers in the FBI’s Russia probe.
The Democratic memo is a response to a Republican memo alleging abuse of those surveillance powers.
White House counsel Don McGahn says in a letter to the committee that the memo contains “numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages” and asked the intelligence panel to revise the memo with the help of the Justice Department.
He says Trump is still “inclined” to release the memo if revisions are made.
A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.
After cold air has poured in, an upslope flow has developed, creating freezing fog across the region. In addition, as the upslope flow increases today, light snow sets in. Expect it to begin accumulating early to mid afternoon...
Police said the incident that closed a portion of Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs Friday night was an officer-involved shooting. Police said no officers were hurt.
