City of Fountain on Accident Alert Status - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

City of Fountain on Accident Alert Status

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
FOUNTAIN -

The City of Fountain is on accident alert status.

If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries and no suspected alcohol or drug involvement please exchange information with the other party.

Within 72 hours you can pick up a cold counter crash report form at the Fountain Police Department, any State Patrol office or on line at the Colorado State Patrol Crash Information site.

