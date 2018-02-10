Woman arrested for arson at Springs apartment complex

A woman was arrested Friday night on a First Degree Arson charge at a Colorado Springs apartment complex.

Just before 8:30 Friday night, Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to a disturbance call at the Fillmore Crossing apartment complex on Sinton Road.

While responding, an apartment was reported to be on fire at the same location. CSPD said that on arrival, officers determined that the disturbance was from someone attempting to alert other residents to the apartment fire.

According to officers, their investigation revealed that resident Emily Hopkins intentionally started the fire in her apartment and then fled the complex.

Multiple apartments were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

Officers were able to locate Hopkins and she was taken into custody.