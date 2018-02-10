Overnight robbery at King Soopers

The new store is set to open Aug. 9, 2017.

Just before midnight on Friday, Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to a robbery with a weapon at the King Soopers located at 3250 Centennial Blvd.

According to Police, a suspect entered the store with a weapon and began making demands. After the robbery, the suspect left on foot, heading west on Fillmore Street.

Officers spotted the suspect and were able to contain him. He was eventually taken into custody using non-lethal tools and a K9.

CSPD has identified the suspect as Matthew Kemper.