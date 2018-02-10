Saturday Morning Weather; Weather Alert Day

Today's Forecast:
After cold air has poured in, an upslope flow has developed, creating freezing fog across the region. In addition, as the upslope flow increases today, light snow sets in. Expect it to begin accumulating early to mid afternoon (north to south), with about 1-3 inches expected by later this evening. Skies clear up overnight, and a very cold night is ahead. Sunday will be bright, not so harsh, with melting going on. No further precipitation is expected all next week.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 22; Low - 10. Freezing fog with steady light snow setting in midday today. Ends early tonight. Bright Sunday.
PUEBLO: High - 24; Low - 8. Freezing fog with light snow setting in later today. Ending tonight. Bright Sunday.
CANON CITY: High - 23; Low - 12. Freezing fog with light snow setting in later today. Ending tonight. Bright Sunday.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 25; Tonight's Low - 14. Cloudy, cold, damp with steadier snow by midday. Snow ends early tonight. Bright Sunday
TRI-LAKES: High - 25; Low - 12. Cloudy, cold, damp with steadier snow by midday. Snow ends early tonight. Bright Sunday
PLAINS: High - 23; Low - 11. Freezing fog with light snow setting in today. Ends tonight. Bright Sunday.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 28; Low - 14. Freezing fog with light snow setting in late today. Ending tonight. Bright Sunday.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Fog, cold and snow today. It ends tonight, and Sunday is a bright, melting day across the region.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.
A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public.
Police said the incident that closed a portion of Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs Friday night was an officer-involved shooting. Police said no officers were hurt.
Private developers and non-profit charities that serve the homeless are hoping to break ground this Spring on a pair of new apartment projects. The new units should free up bed space at emergency shelters, making more room for homeless people living in tent camps to come in out of the cold.
