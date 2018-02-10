Saturday Morning Weather; Weather Alert Day

Quantcast

Today's Forecast:
After cold air has poured in, an upslope flow has developed, creating freezing fog across the region. In addition, as the upslope flow increases today, light snow sets in. Expect it to begin accumulating early to mid afternoon (north to south), with about 1-3 inches expected by later this evening. Skies clear up overnight, and a very cold night is ahead. Sunday will be bright, not so harsh, with melting going on. No further precipitation is expected all next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 22; Low - 10. Freezing fog with steady light snow setting in midday today. Ends early tonight. Bright Sunday.

PUEBLO: High - 24; Low - 8. Freezing fog with light snow setting in later today. Ending tonight. Bright Sunday.

CANON CITY: High - 23; Low - 12. Freezing fog with light snow setting in later today. Ending tonight. Bright Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 25; Tonight's Low - 14. Cloudy, cold, damp with steadier snow by midday. Snow ends early tonight. Bright Sunday

TRI-LAKES: High - 25; Low - 12. Cloudy, cold, damp with steadier snow by midday. Snow ends early tonight. Bright Sunday

PLAINS: High - 23; Low - 11. Freezing fog with light snow setting in today. Ends tonight. Bright Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 28; Low - 14. Freezing fog with light snow setting in late today. Ending tonight. Bright Sunday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Fog, cold and snow today. It ends tonight, and Sunday is a bright, melting day across the region. 

