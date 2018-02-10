Colorado Springs Police on accident alert status

Colorado Springs Police announced it is on accident alert late Friday night into Saturday morning.

This means if you are involved in a crash without injuries, or suspicion of an impaired driver, report the crash to police within 72 hours.

The department made the announcement a little after 11:30 p.m.

First Alert 5 Meteorologist Mike Daniels said this is likely due to freezing mist and freezing fog hanging around certain areas of Colorado Springs Friday night.