Colorado Springs Police looking for armed robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police are looking for the man who held up a business with a knife and a handgun near Union and Powers Boulevard Friday night.

Police said a suspect described as a 6'0 tall, thin white man tried to force open the cash drawer with a knife. Officers said he also had a small silver handgun. 

Police said he was about 30 to 40 years old and was wearing a black beanie, black jacket, blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

He removed the cash drawer and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Springs Police immediately.

