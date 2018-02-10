Air Force falls at Bentley, 2-0

Bentley goalie Jayson Argue stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Friday, Feb. 9, at the John A. Ryan Arena in Watertown, Mass.

After a scoreless first period, Bentley jumped on the board early in the second. Connor Brassard’s shot was saved, but Luke Santerno was there to put back the rebound at 2:42. Bentley out-shot Air Force, 14-8, in the second period.

Bentley (11-13-4 overall, 8-11-5 AHC) held the 1-0 lead until late in the third. The Falcons pulled the goalie in favor of the extra attacker, but Bentley quickly found the empty net. Jake Kauppila’s shot from the red line put Bentley up 2-0 at with 1:13 left, just six seconds after the goalie was pulled.

Bentley outshot Air Force, 33-28. Billy Christopoulos made 31 saves. AF was 0-for-3 on the power play while Bentley was 0-for-2.

“Bentley was better than us in the first period,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “They had a lot more action in front of our net than we did in front of theirs. We were lucky to get out of the second period, just down 1-0. Billy Christopolous again was our best player. We were not very confrontational tonight and that is not a good thing in this sport. Our third period was better. We are 1-1-1 in our last three and, the only reason we are, is our goalie has been really good.”

Air Force (14-12-4, 9-10-3 AHC) and Bentley conclude the two-game series on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 5:05 pm ET in Watertown, Mass.