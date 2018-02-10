Quantcast

Air Force falls at Bentley, 2-0 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Air Force falls at Bentley, 2-0

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
WALTHAM, MASS. -

Bentley goalie Jayson Argue stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over Air Force in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Friday, Feb. 9, at the John A. Ryan Arena in Watertown, Mass.

After a scoreless first period, Bentley jumped on the board early in the second. Connor Brassard’s shot was saved, but Luke Santerno was there to put back the rebound at 2:42. Bentley out-shot Air Force, 14-8, in the second period.

Bentley (11-13-4 overall, 8-11-5 AHC) held the 1-0 lead until late in the third. The Falcons pulled the goalie in favor of the extra attacker, but Bentley quickly found the empty net. Jake Kauppila’s shot from the red line put Bentley up 2-0 at with 1:13 left, just six seconds after the goalie was pulled.

Bentley outshot Air Force, 33-28. Billy Christopoulos made 31 saves. AF was 0-for-3 on the power play while Bentley was 0-for-2.

“Bentley was better than us in the first period,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “They had a lot more action in front of our net than we did in front of theirs. We were lucky to get out of the second period, just down 1-0. Billy Christopolous again was our best player. We were not very confrontational tonight and that is not a good thing in this sport. Our third period was better. We are 1-1-1 in our last three and, the only reason we are, is our goalie has been really good.”

Air Force (14-12-4, 9-10-3 AHC) and Bentley conclude the two-game series on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 5:05 pm ET in Watertown, Mass. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Families barred from court proceedings for Swink "hit list" threat

    Families barred from court proceedings for Swink "hit list" threat

    Saturday, February 10 2018 2:30 AM EST2018-02-10 07:30:24 GMT
    Victim's families were not allowed into a hearing for the students accused of writing a "hit list" for their peers in the Otero County Courthouse on Friday. (KOAA)Victim's families were not allowed into a hearing for the students accused of writing a "hit list" for their peers in the Otero County Courthouse on Friday. (KOAA)

    A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public. 

    A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public. 

  • Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash

    Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash

    Saturday, February 10 2018 2:25 AM EST2018-02-10 07:25:18 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

  • No officers hurt in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

    No officers hurt in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

    Saturday, February 10 2018 2:27 AM EST2018-02-10 07:27:04 GMT
    Police respond to an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs on Feb. 9, 2018.Police respond to an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs on Feb. 9, 2018.

    Police said the incident that closed a portion of Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs Friday night was an officer-involved shooting. Police said no officers were hurt. 

    Police said the incident that closed a portion of Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs Friday night was an officer-involved shooting. Police said no officers were hurt. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?