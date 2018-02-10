Quantcast

Colorado Springs celebrates start of Winter Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS -

KOAA 5 and the City of Colorado Springs kicked off the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Friday night in Colorado Springs.

The city hosted a city-wide celebration in downtown Colorado Springs, with activities for the entire family.

Five-time gold medal winner Eric Heiden lit the Olympic City USA cauldron to kick off the winter Olympics, he won five gold medals and set multiple Olympic records in speedskating at the 1980 games at Lake Placid.

News 5 was live from the celebration for our 5:00 news, carrying the cauldron lighting ceremony live on KOAA 5. 

KOAA's Rob Quirk was very excited about it.

    A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday. The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public. 

    Colorado Springs Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

    Police said the incident that closed a portion of Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs Friday night was an officer-involved shooting. Police said no officers were hurt. 

