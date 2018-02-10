Colorado Springs celebrates start of Winter Olympics

KOAA 5 and the City of Colorado Springs kicked off the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Friday night in Colorado Springs.

The city hosted a city-wide celebration in downtown Colorado Springs, with activities for the entire family.

Five-time gold medal winner Eric Heiden lit the Olympic City USA cauldron to kick off the winter Olympics, he won five gold medals and set multiple Olympic records in speedskating at the 1980 games at Lake Placid.

News 5 was live from the celebration for our 5:00 news, carrying the cauldron lighting ceremony live on KOAA 5.

KOAA's Rob Quirk was very excited about it.