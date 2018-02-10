Quantcast

Families barred from court proceedings for Swink "hit list" threat

OTERO COUNTY -

A group of students accused of making a "hit list" against fellow students and staff at the Swink School in Otero County appeared back in court on Friday.

The victim's families and News 5 were not let into the courtroom because the judge has closed the case to the public.

As far as we know, three teens are still facing charges of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Interference with a School. The school threat happened back in November when more than 40 names were written under a gazebo in La Junta's City Park.

A group of frustrated parents were at the courthouse, waiting outside of the courtroom during the hearing. They were told the case is still in the discovery phase.

"This was a serious threat, and had the sheriff's office not done their job in detaining these kids the time that they did, I feel like this threat would have been carried out at school," Karin McElroy, a victim's parent said.

The parents plan to be at the courthouse for every appearance, even if they are not let in.

"I want us to be present together to show the accused that we're not just going to let it go by," McElroy said.

The accused students will be back in court on March 9th at 9 a.m.

