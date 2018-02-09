Police officer in Georgia killed in the line of duty

A Georgia mayor said a police officer who was killed in a shooting that wounded two sheriff's deputies had a young child and a baby on the way.
Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price said Officer Chase Maddox was the city officer who died Friday. Price said the 26-year-old officer's wife is pregnant and expecting their second child any day.
Authorities identified the male suspect killed in a shooting as 39-year-old Tierra Guthrie.
Price said Maddox had been with the department since he was 22, just out of school.
The mayor urged people to keep the young family in their thoughts.
"We just can't believe this happened," he said
The gunfire happened as Maddox and two other deputies, identified as Michael D. Corley and Ralph Sidwell "Sid" Callaway, tried to serve a warrant Friday morning in the town southeast of Atlanta.
They were both critically wounded in the shooting.
Police said the incident that closed a portion of Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs Friday night was an officer-involved shooting. Police said no officers were hurt.
The City of Colorado Springs and KOAA 5 will be kicking off the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Friday evening in downtown Colorado Springs.
A strong cold front is racing towards southern Colorado and will fight the warmer air we have in place from Thursday's fantastic weather. Snow is still making it's way towards southern Colorado and hopefully we can get some much needed accumulation...
A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.
