Police officer in Georgia killed in the line of duty

A Georgia mayor said a police officer who was killed in a shooting that wounded two sheriff's deputies had a young child and a baby on the way.



Locust Grove Mayor Robert Price said Officer Chase Maddox was the city officer who died Friday. Price said the 26-year-old officer's wife is pregnant and expecting their second child any day.

Authorities identified the male suspect killed in a shooting as 39-year-old Tierra Guthrie.

Price said Maddox had been with the department since he was 22, just out of school.

The mayor urged people to keep the young family in their thoughts.

"We just can't believe this happened," he said

The gunfire happened as Maddox and two other deputies, identified as Michael D. Corley and Ralph Sidwell "Sid" Callaway, tried to serve a warrant Friday morning in the town southeast of Atlanta.

They were both critically wounded in the shooting.

