Trump won't declassify Democratic memo

Citing national security concerns, the White House is formally notifying the House intelligence committee that President Donald Trump is "unable" to declassify a memo drafted by Democrats that counters GOP allegations about abuse of government surveillance powers.
White House counsel Don McGahn says in a letter to the committee that the memo contains "numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages." He is asking the Democrats to revise the memo with the help of the Justice Department.
McGahn says Trump is still "inclined" to release the memo in the interest of transparency if revisions are made.
Democrats on the House panel drafted their memo to counter claims in a document released last week by Republicans, led by committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes of California.
The GOP memo accused the FBI and Justice Department of abusing its surveillance powers in obtaining a secret warrant to monitor former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.
Page was monitored for nearly a year.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The City of Colorado Springs and KOAA 5 will be kicking off the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Friday evening in downtown Colorado Springs.
The City of Colorado Springs and KOAA 5 will be kicking off the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Friday evening in downtown Colorado Springs.
A strong cold front is racing towards southern Colorado and will fight the warmer air we have in place from Thursday's fantastic weather. Snow is still making it's way towards southern Colorado and hopefully we can get some much needed accumulation...
A strong cold front is racing towards southern Colorado and will fight the warmer air we have in place from Thursday's fantastic weather. Snow is still making it's way towards southern Colorado and hopefully we can get some much needed accumulation...
A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.
A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.
Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.
Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.