Cheaper parking at Barr Trail lot, city council votes unanimously to reduce

It's now going to cost you a lot less money to park at the lot for Barr Trail in Manitou Springs.

Earlier this week, the city council voted unanimously to reduce the fee from that steep $40 a day to $10 a day during the off-season (November to April).

From May to October, it will be $5 an hour and up to a max of $30 a day.

"It makes it a lot easier for people to come up here when you don't have to pay as much to come up and enjoy," said Apryl Williams.

Jeff Pederson said, "There was no way we were going to pay the $40 to come up to this lot."

Officials say the steep price was causing the public to not use the lot at all. In turn, not generating revenue to support the maintenance of the trail.

Pederson said, "It's really exciting...it will allow me to come here more often especially off-season like this."

Others aren't so excited. Steve Bremner lives right next to Barr Trail.

"I live at the very end of Ruxton and we have an issue with people driving up here, driving around looking for a parking place, and just causing general traffic."

While he agrees the $40 fee was too much, he believes that the parking lot is "going to be full, and there's going to be people circling around and around looking for a parking place, waiting for one to come open."

However as president of Friends of the Peak, a group that does maintenance on the trail, he knows money needs to be made.

"From that respect I'm in favor of them getting revenue from the Barr Trail parking lot."

For Barr campers and hikers the fee will be $5/vehicle/day year-round.

Staff with the Rocky Mountain Field Institute say the new fees are already in effect. Prices have not have changed at others lots like the Cog Railway and Iron Springs Chateau.

