Quantcast

Man arrested in connection to La Junta explosive investigation - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Man arrested in connection to La Junta explosive investigation

Posted: Updated:
LA JUNTA -

La Junta Police arrested a man Thursday, whose home had a "potential explosive device" inside, forcing the evacuation of 23 homes Thursday evening.

La Junta Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Nolan on suspicion of controlled substance and weapons charges Thursday morning during a traffic stop.

After Nolan was arrested, officers said they obtained a warrant and searched his house in the 500 block of Lawrence Ave.,  where they found a potential explosive device. Firefighters told News 5 on Thursday the device was an old military device.

Police did not release further information about the device Friday. 

Police said they requested help from the Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad, which then requested help from the United States Air Force 21st EOD out of Peterson Air Force Base. The FBI, DEA, ATF also responded to the situation.

Authorities declared an all clear around 10 p.m. Thursday when the device was rendered safe. People living in the area were allowed to return home.

(Video courtesy of News 5 Viewer Kristi De Leon)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?