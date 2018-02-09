Man arrested in connection to La Junta explosive investigation

La Junta Police arrested a man Thursday, whose home had a "potential explosive device" inside, forcing the evacuation of 23 homes Thursday evening.

La Junta Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Nolan on suspicion of controlled substance and weapons charges Thursday morning during a traffic stop.

After Nolan was arrested, officers said they obtained a warrant and searched his house in the 500 block of Lawrence Ave., where they found a potential explosive device. Firefighters told News 5 on Thursday the device was an old military device.

Police did not release further information about the device Friday.

Police said they requested help from the Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad, which then requested help from the United States Air Force 21st EOD out of Peterson Air Force Base. The FBI, DEA, ATF also responded to the situation.

Authorities declared an all clear around 10 p.m. Thursday when the device was rendered safe. People living in the area were allowed to return home.

