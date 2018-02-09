Blind dog has own seeing eye dog

(WWBT) At the Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue you'll find a seeing eye dog named Milo. Milo however does not assist humans, rather his sister Sarah who has been blind since birth.



The inseparable duo arrived at the rescue about six months ago after their owner passed away. Both were underweight and Sarah needed emergency eye surgery. They are both doing well now and are up for adoption!



Victoria Marshman, who works for the rescue, describes the pair as very social and very into people, something unusual for their breed. Milo is very protective of his sister when other dogs are around, though.



The Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue is willing to adopt the dogs out separately to the right families but prefers to keep the siblings together.

