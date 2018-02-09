Blind dog has own seeing eye dog

(WWBT) At the Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue you'll find a seeing eye dog named Milo. Milo however does not assist humans, rather his sister Sarah who has been blind since birth.
The inseparable duo arrived at the rescue about six months ago after their owner passed away. Both were underweight and Sarah needed emergency eye surgery. They are both doing well now and are up for adoption!
Victoria Marshman, who works for the rescue, describes the pair as very social and very into people, something unusual for their breed. Milo is very protective of his sister when other dogs are around, though.
The Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue is willing to adopt the dogs out separately to the right families but prefers to keep the siblings together.
The City of Colorado Springs and KOAA 5 will be kicking off the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Friday evening in downtown Colorado Springs.
A strong cold front is racing towards southern Colorado and will fight the warmer air we have in place from Thursday's fantastic weather. Snow is still making it's way towards southern Colorado and hopefully we can get some much needed accumulation...
A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.
Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.
