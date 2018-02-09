El Paso County announces details, road closures for funeral procession

El Paso County announced the funeral procession for fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick will start around 2:30 p.m. Saturday following his funeral at 1 p.m.

The County said there will be rolling closures along the route from New Life Church to the intersection of Woodmen and Meridian.

Procession route after the funeral of Deputy Micah Flick. pic.twitter.com/tfVCyDM632 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 8, 2018

The County said there will could be congestion on surrounding roads during the time of the procession, as first responder vehicles from public safety agencies throughout the state and from neighboring states are expected to join the procession.

The procession might also start earlier or later than 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Snow is expected Saturday, the county said it will "address conditions along the route in advance of the procession vehicles."

KOAA will carry Micah Flick's funeral live on channel 5.2 in Colorado Springs and on KOAA.com.