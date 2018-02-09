Arrest made in Colorado Springs shooting

Colorado Springs Police have made an arrest in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said 33-year-old Alex Treviso is in jail on charges of assault. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of Arlington Drive.

Police have said they are not looking for any other suspects in the shooting.

The condition of the victim has not been updated. A motive for the violence has not be released.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.