Court documents allege pattern of sexual abuse at home daycare

Disturbing new details are revealed in court documents after the arrest of a Fountain man, accused of sexually assaulting children.

Police said 50 year-old Larry Paul James Martinez surrendered to authorities Thursday night, the day after law enforcement officers issued a public notice on an issued arrest warrant.

Court papers released on Friday show there are at least two victims who were young girls at the at home daycare service A Mother S Touch. The center was located in the 7200 block of Creekside Drive in Fountain and was run by Denise Martinez, his wife.

The accusations date back to 2010, but the case was revived in late December 2017. Both victims told police Martinez would take them to a separate room, alone, after most of the children had left for the day. The room was the nap room and they reported he would tell other adults that he was taking them there to read them a bedtime story.

Both victims report Martinez would touch them inappropriately on a diaper changing table, saying he was checking them and that it hurt them. They also reported being forced to perform sex acts and that he would lay on top of them and move around.

One of the victims was between the age of 3 and 7 years old at the time.

Charges were not filed in 2010 due to a reported lack of evidence.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Fountain Police Department.