Emotional moment as Lindsay Vonn is asked about grandfather

The memory of her late grandfather moved Lindsay Vonn to tears at her first press conference in Pyeongchang ahead of her quest for a medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The 33-year-old skier vowed to win gold in honor of her grandfather, the man she called her ski racing inspiration. She is among the favorites to add a second downhill gold to her 2010 title from Vancouver. Her grandfather Don Kildow passed away at the age of 88 in November.
CNN's Cody Wire asked the Colorado skier how memories of her grandfather resonated with her now that she is in South Korea getting ready for the games.
"Ah it's really hard. I wish you wouldn't have said that. It's really hard for me not to cry. Yea, I just want so badly to do well for him," she said. "And I really hoped he'd be alive to see me but I know he's watching and I know that he's going to help me. And... I'm going to win for him."
Vonn was not able to compete in the Sochi Olympics because of a knee injury and has trained to recover from a broken arm that caused nerve damage in her hand.
She has won four World Cup races this season, including back-to-back downhills ahead of the games.
Walking in my last opening ceremonies with my teammates tonight was incredible.???????? So honored to be a part of this team! Sports has the power to unite the world, and watching N & S Korea walk together tonight is what it’s all about. ????— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 9, 2018
