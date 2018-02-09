Police officer killed in shooting near Atlanta

A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.
A man accused of the horrific, random murder of a man in Falcon back in 2016 was declared not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week.
A strong cold front is racing towards southern Colorado and will fight the warmer air we have in place from Thursday's fantastic weather. Snow is still making it's way towards southern Colorado and hopefully we can get some much needed accumulation...
A strong cold front is racing towards southern Colorado and will fight the warmer air we have in place from Thursday's fantastic weather. Snow is still making it's way towards southern Colorado and hopefully we can get some much needed accumulation...
Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.
Neighbors of one condemned home on the city's east side are fed up and looking to the city for answers.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.
Instead of mourning her daughter's unexpected death, Gerry Clark is fighting to save what little she can after squatters moved in to her home.