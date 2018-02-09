Quantcast

Behind the scenes, Olympians bring gifts and cheer to UCHealth M - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Behind the scenes, Olympians bring gifts and cheer to UCHealth Memorial patients

COLORADO SPRINGS -

On Thursday February 8th, Eight-time Paralympic medalist in cycling and alpine skiing Allison Jones and 2015 U.S. Figure Skating Champion and Sochi Bronze Medalist Jason Brown visited patients at UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs. They visited patients in Oncology and Rehab.

Come along for a behind the scenes view of the visit as Olympic City USA gets everyone ready for opening ceremonies. 

