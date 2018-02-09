Friday Evening Weather; Temps plummet, snow arrives soon!

Tonight's Forecast:
High pressure in the desert Southwest is retreating westward, as a storm dropping almost due south out of Canada will dump temperatures from Thursday highs in the 60s, to Saturday "highs" (if you can call falling daytime temperatures, that), in the 20s and teens. Equally important, the wind direction will be easterly, upslope, which induces moisture and light snow. It will be fairly brief, from early Saturday afternoon...until mid evening. We are looking at 1-2" for most of the I-25 corridor...eastward, with slightly higher amounts in Monument and Woodland Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 17; High - 22. Cloudy and sharply colder tonight. Cloud Saturday morning, snow in the afternoon. (1-2")
PUEBLO: Low - 16; High - 23. Cloudy and sharply colder tonight. Cloud Saturday morning, snow in the afternoon. (1-3")
CANON CITY: Low - 22; High - 26. Cloudy and sharply colder tonight. Cloud Saturday morning, snow in the afternoon. (1")
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 17; High - 25. Cloudy and sharply colder tonight. Cloudy Saturday, snow by late morning. (2-4")
TRI-LAKES: Low - 16; High - 24. Short description of conditions for today and morning weather conditions. (2-4")
PLAINS: Low - 15; High - 18. Cloudy and sharply colder tonight. Cloud Saturday morning, snow in the afternoon. (1-3")
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20; High - 25. Cloudy and sharply colder tonight. Cloud Saturday, snow arrives late in the day. (1-2")
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Upslope flow brings upslope snow Saturday afternoon and evening...which will clear out overnight for a bright and brisk Sunday.
